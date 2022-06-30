Jane Clifton: Could the grumpy vote propel Bishop Brian to political glory?

Hannah and Brian Tamaki outside the Central Auckland Police station on November 23, 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

With Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki seeking to unify parties on the margins of politics, could he reach the 5 per cent MMP threshold? By Jane Clifton

Brian Tamaki is in merger talks with Winston Peters. Is this a Duco Events fixture or, given that the two share dominance of a particular rump of voterdom, a matter for the Commerce Commission?

It's highly unlikely these two titans of barely viable electoral kingdoms will ever share a throne, let alone become major political players in the eyes of more than a small percentage of voters.

A canny promoter could clean up selling tickets for their negotiations, particularly if the self-appointed "sheriffs" among Tamaki's followers attempted to re-educate lawyer Peters about the "real" nature of jurisprudence in this country.

Alas, the comedy potential can only provide so much whimsical distraction before the ramifications dawn. We could wake up after the next election to find that Tamaki is in command of the balance of power.

The same people who gouged latrines in Parliament's lawn, and demanded the Government stop beaming malign rays into their brains from the Beehive roof, could get to torture Labour and National for days before anointing the new administration.

NZ First leader Winston Peters among protesters outside Parliament on February 22, 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party won 4.7 per cent of the wealthy Tauranga electorate's vote at the weekend's by-election, on a platform of vaccination and mandate opposition, abhorrence of 1080 pesticide use and resistance to gun control, suggests the grumpy vote could achieve MMP critical mass of 5 per cent or more.

Grumpy may be an unnecessarily benign euphemism. Some of these people believe that the Covid vaccine enslaves people to Bill Gates, and that saying "I do not consent, I do not understand" three times will disempower a police arrest.

There are also those who, like Tamaki, believe natural disasters are God's punishment for homosexuality, and still others who think it righteous to sabotage the helicopter of any pilot distributing 1080.

Their ultimate rallying point has been their belief that they have an inalienable right to infect others by refusing to be vaccinated or wear masks and/or that the coronavirus that has demonstrably killed millions is a hoax.

At 4.7 per cent of even one poll, it's getting harder to laugh at this sort of magical thinking.

Complex messiahs

Tamaki, the self-appointed Destiny Church bishop, is making a credible bid to unify the several tiddler parties whose marginal politics might find common cause. Though most New Zealanders find him exasperating and vainglorious at best, Tamaki has staying power.

His church troops were widely recognised as an authoritative, calming factor during the rash of anti-vaccine protests earlier this year.

In a heroically straight-faced re-enactment of that scene in Monty Python's Life of Brian, Tamaki is trying to rally the likes of the Outdoors & Freedom Party, the Freedom & Rights Coalition, DemocracyNZ and Peters' NZ First under a single banner, with his and wife Hannah Tamaki's Vision NZ party. Other ginger groups, notably the faith-based New Conservative Party and rural refuseniks Groundswell NZ, might consider their options if Tamaki looks like succeeding.

Hannah Tamaki speaks at The Freedom & Rights Coalition protest at Auckland Domain on November 20, 2021. Photo / Brett Phibbs

There are a few flies in the ointment – even allowing that most voters would struggle to see any ointment at all, for the flies. The chief obstacle is NZ First.

Still getting a peek-in in the opinion polls, it has a residual vote catchment that this putative new alliance couldn't do without. Trouble is, after weeks of spectacularly unedifying testimony in the fraud case against two party grandees in the High Court, the NZ First brand is currently taking a pounding.

Plus, Peters is not exactly known for his love of team sports, least of all with the likes of Tamaki. Disregard the fastidious tailoring and fondness for lawsuits on the one side, and the lashings of hair product, leather and Harley-Davidsons on the other, and you have two ridiculously similar messiah complexes. Salvation cannot by led by co-messiahs.

Peters' agony will be palpable. The Tamaki alliance could be his last chance at national politics, but the copious amount of compromises needed would be difficult for him, to say the least.

At the same time, he has short-sheeted his authority to denounce and mock from the sidelines, having bestrode the motley parliamentary protest without a mask, and with not a single expressed reservation about the many utterly bonkers worldviews being advanced there.

This will equally bedevil Tamaki's efforts. It should never be forgotten that some key protesters openly expressed an intention to abduct and hang Health Minister Andrew Little, and that the gathering throngs did nothing to dissuade those displaying nooses and urging lynching of people they blamed for vaccination mandates and other perceived transgressions.

It's also worth remembering that Outdoors & Freedom Party leader Sue Grey publicly implored protesters not to remove their children from the site the day before the police broke up the encampment, because their presence would make the exercise more difficult.

To allow that Destiny Church is the moderate face of this grouping is not much of an endorsement.

Popular theatrics

However, a vote's a vote. Not since the 1980s has anti-government activism been so palpable and ripe for aggregation.

First came the anti-vax rallies, and now a series of staggeringly well-attended public meetings is under way, ostensibly opposing the Three Waters policy, but in reality opposing co-governance with Māori.

The latter cause is no easy fit with Tamaki's envisaged empire, as Destiny is a mostly Māori movement. Still, the protest vote tends to migrate towards menace. This could be why Act is flat-lining, having lost some libertarian, pro-gun supporters to the new laissez-faire theatrics of anti-mandate activists.

A precedent for Tamaki's attempted alchemy is the late Jim Anderton's welding of the Alliance Party from NewLabour, the Greens, Mana Motuhake and the NZ Democratic Party in the 90s. He had it easy. The only magical thinking he had to contend with was the Democrats' old Social Credit monetary-policy doctrine, and the Democrats proved too mannerly to try to force it on anyone else.

Fast forward to coalition negotiations with a balance-of-power-wielding Tamaki. The least he would demand would be a Truth and Reconciliation Commission on fluoridation, an amnesty on vaccine paraphernalia – surrender all phials and masks or face prosecution – and mandatory gun training in schools. Page two's demands: the imagination shrinks in dread.

Just imagine: Peters' king-making stints could soon seem sage and Promethean.