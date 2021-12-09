Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jane Clifton: Christopher Luxon has already broken the mould

6 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon on the economy and Government spending. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon on the economy and Government spending. Video / Mark Mitchell

By Jane Clifton

OPINION:

As did Labour's latest leader before him, the Nats' new broom kept a low profile as he made his ascent.

Already Christopher Luxon has broken the mould – or has at least given it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.