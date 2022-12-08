Jane Clifton: Adrian Orr has scheduled a recession. Is he likely to get it?

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

With the cost-of-living crisis well entrenched, what scope is there for a manufactured downturn? By Jane Clifton.

We’re nowhere near Oh! What a Lovely War territory, but given we are now officially heading into a recession, it’s a distinctly peculiar one.

For a start, there’s the fact the Reserve Bank has deliberately scheduled it – rather in the way one might organise a world cup or a major conference – for sometime next year. It has put the economy into an induced coma with steely deliberation. If that’s ever happened before, no bank governor before Adrian Orr has had the hide to admit it, let alone trumpet it.

Then there’s the awkward fact the country is now as close to full employment as it’s ever likely to get. This is anathema to an economic downturn. No self-respecting recession would proceed without first ramping up unemployment as an absolute minimal precondition of its existence, but this one is likely to be remarkably inefficient on that score.

The recession will find another obstacle in wage rates. Because of near-full employment and a global labour shortage – of both skilled and unskilled workers – the downturn might have to proceed without people’s salaries falling or even being frozen.

Our recession also comes very late to the party in terms of crimping people’s lifestyles. Vaulting inflation has already brought us the $20-plus block of cheese and salmon at more than $90 a kilo en route to an 8 per cent food price hike. Although New Zealand has not suffered the savage energy cost crisis that many other countries are wrestling with, it’s still fair to say life’s essentials – groceries, electricity, fuel and housing – have all grown steeply dearer.

Unusual pains

When a country already has a well-entrenched cost-of-living crisis, what scope is there for a recession?

House price collapse? Tick. Already happening at quite a clip. Mortgagee sales? There our recession might have some runs on the board, as interest rates rise beyond leveraged buyers’ budgets. But this time around, New Zealand’s trading banks are likely to go to unusual pains to avert such worst-case scenarios, as they’re in the government’s sights – and more enduringly, the public’s – for the unseemly size of their profits and their rapacious charges. All political parties know that the easiest vote-garnisher imaginable would be to set the Commerce Commission on to the banks, or even simply to regulate if bankers were not seen to share the pain.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr ups the OCR to a record high. Rod Emmerson 24/11/22

The recession may graze on more failed businesses next year, but again, without the glory of being the true cause of this misery. To hijack the old diagnosis of American political consultant James Carville: it’s the pandemic and the Ukraine invasion, stupid.

The global economy has fallen prey to forces well outside its control, so that even a seemingly inconsequential side effect, such as the shortage of sunflower oil, has caused widespread devastation. The recession will just have to take its place at the end of a queue of phenomena that have weakened businesses and gummed up world trade.

Our putative recession will probably pounce on any tottery construction companies, but yet again, it will be more scavenger than apex predator. New Zealand’s stalled population growth will likely mean the new builds already in the pipeline will be enough to meet demand.

All of this is why economists are humming and hawing about the likely severity of the crash here – shallow and lingering, or short and sharp, as the Reserve Bank would prefer. One telling indicator may be the interminable extension of Black Friday and Cyber Monday “sales”. Some economists pick that with much more costly inventory, the annual buying binge has been more fling than frenzy. Recessionary fear may also knock some stuffing out of consumption nearer Christmas. That would usefully starve the recessionary beast, but at what social cost?

Running on fumes

This brings us to – “Honey, I shrunk Christmas!” – Orr. He spoke to New Zealanders rather as a disappointed parent might: I’m sending you to your room. And pull your socks up smartish or I’ll have to make this time-out twice as long.

In one sense, this was refreshing. Orr pulled no punches. He laid out exactly why the Reserve Bank was steering for a recession and offered a pathway to make it at least mercifully short, in urging everyone to curtail spending. No governor has ever spoken so directly and cogently to the people.

But honesty, however preferable to its opposite, often needs leavening with tact. For many households, spending less isn’t an option as they’re already running on fumes. Orr might have done better to specify that the better-off should, as he put it, “cool your jets”. But retailers, tourism operators, the hospitality sector and all those whose livelihoods rely on cash flow would scarcely have thanked him.

There now seems a degree of consensus that, with hindsight, the bank should have reined things in after the Government’s Covid fiscal transfusions began, to curb inflation earlier. Realistically, though, is even the mighty truncheon of monetary policy much chop against human nature? After two years of rolling lockdowns, travel restrictions and fear about death and later war, people were always going to bust out the cash with exuberance. Many had windfall savings, thanks to the travel bans and goods shortages.

In a sense, this will be a – hopefully final – tranche of the recession the country should have had when the pandemic hit. There was a small initial downturn, but governments the world over opted to put the recession on AfterPay or Klarna, so it could be reckoned with in later instalments rather than people having to bear the full impact at the same time as a terrifying health crisis.

If nothing else, recessionary anticipation has put a temporary end to political bickering about tax cuts. Other countries are even testing the waters for tax increases, but that’s not only a pie in the sky, but also a fleet of flying pigs in the New Zealand setting.

Labour will be squeezing the books like a piano accordion to find some way to justify tax relief, mainly to spite National, which has sulkily dropped its top-tax-rate-axing ambitions, but would revive them at the sniff of any quarterly GDP growth next year.

If there’s one thing that’s 100 per cent recession-proof, it’s an election campaign.