Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jane Clifton: A glimmer of hope amongst the gloom and doom

6 minutes to read
Imported Teslas parked up at the Ports of Auckland in January 2022. Photo / John Barker

Imported Teslas parked up at the Ports of Auckland in January 2022. Photo / John Barker

By Jane Clifton

OPINION:

There are a few brighter moments among the gloom and doom. Just don't mention roads or the cost of housing. By Jane Clifton

At a time when the daily news diet is one long

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.