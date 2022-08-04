James Shaw only contender as Green co-leader nominations close

Climate Change Minister James Shaw held a presser on Owhiro Bay beach to release New Zealand’s first ever National Adaptation Plan. Video / Mark Mitchell

Climate Change Minister James Shaw held a presser on Owhiro Bay beach to release New Zealand’s first ever National Adaptation Plan. Video / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Nominations for the position of Green Party co-leader have closed, with James Shaw the only candidate.

Shaw was ousted as co-leader less than a fortnight ago, after at least a quarter of delegates at the party's annual general meeting voted to reopen the position for nominations.

Some factions within the party membership had been frustrated by what they saw as inaction and a shift to moderate politics by Shaw.

On the Monday following his weekend removal, Shaw confirmed he would be contesting the leadership again, saying he was "not done".

One by one all the remaining MPs ruled themselves out of the running, but party rules left the position open for a co-leader who was not in Parliament.

The party has confirmed Shaw was the only nomination received.

As Shaw is the only candidate, delegates will have two options at co-leader election: To vote for the nominated candidate or to reopen nominations.

Candidates must secure the confidence of at least 75 per cent of delegates to win the position, which under new rules in the party constitution can be any gender - a shift from requiring a male co-leader.

The election will be held remotely, with ballot papers distributed to Green Party branches next Thursday.

Local branch conveners will then have until September 8 to organise a meeting of members to decide how their delegates should vote.

Co-leader Marama Davidson this afternoon said the party, caucus and members had a responsibility to reflect.

"On where we are, to be strong for where we're going to be in 2023, and I'm really hopeful that this is actually a really positive and healthy opportunity to take stock of what's going on."

The result of the election will be announced no later than 5pm on Monday September 12.