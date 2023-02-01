Allan William Walton is going to jail over historic sexual abuse charges. Photo / NZME

A “respected” elderly West Coast man has been sentenced to over seven years in jail for historic sexual abuse charges against 11 people dating back to the 1950s.

Allan William Walton, 88, was today sentenced in the Greymouth District Court on 18 sexual abuse charges.

Police said Walton’s sentencing followed a successful appeal for information on his offending from the public in July last year.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said West Coast Police were “incredibly grateful” for the information provided.

“We acknowledge the trauma these incidents would have had on not only each of the people who have been harmed, but also their family and community,” Norton said.

“And while it is pleasing to now have a resolution in court, we know that events like these never truly leave them.”

“Walton was a respected member of the West Coast community in positions of implied trust.

“The investigation has served as a reminder of the importance around ensuring our young people are comfortable and feel safe to come forward with information to people they trust,” Norton said.

He said attitudes towards sexual abuse and calling authority figures to account were different in decades past but it was important to remind people “times have changed”.

“There has been a tremendous amount of societal change in recent decades in terms of recognising red flags and contacting the appropriate support agencies for advice,” he said.

“We want to reaffirm to people that in 2023 there are a lot of adults within their wider daily lives who will be there to support them.

“You can trust that police will take all such reports seriously, offer victims the required support, and work to hold offenders to account.”