JackBord documentation officer Daneel Penman, left, marketing manager Sophie Bolsover, head of software Zak Kiernander, founder Jack Penman, chief executive Stuart Ayres. Photo / David Haxton

A unique product, being assembled in Waikanae, is helping to break down the barriers in science, technology, engineering, maths and more, for school children of all abilities and demographics.

The all-in-one computer, coding and robotic educational system, called JackBord, is hoped to create a renewed interest in the subjects for students and teachers alike.

"There is a whole bunch of people who are missing out on the opportunity to learn science, technology, engineering, maths, robotics, coding, programming and so forth, because the system doesn't provide for them, yet they're the very people who can make a difference in the world," JackBord Works Ltd chief executive Stuart Ayres said.

"The thrust of this is to break down the barriers to learning and teaching.

"Learning from the children's perspective, and teaching from the teacher's perspective.

"If there is a barrier to learning or a barrier to teaching, JackBord is set out to solve it."

The company is taking orders for the first production which is expected to start next month.

"We've actually sold about 100 already.

"In a year's time we want to be known by all the schools in New Zealand who will consider it for their science and technology programmes.

"We want to be able to deliver it remotely too with lots of documentation so they [the student] can do it confidently.

"Long-term the progression is the Pacific Islands, Australia, Asia.

"We know the market wants it, it's changing kids' lives already, there's nothing like it in the world, and it's affordable for its type."

The origins for the product started a few years ago when Jack Penman and others decided to get more children into robotics at Paraparaumu, Kāpiti and Ōtaki colleges.

Jack continued on at Paraparaumu College, using a single-board computer, which was the size of a credit card.

But with extra stuff needed, like a screen, keyboard, monitor, power supply and so, problems would arise especially if one of them broke.

Jack figured he needed an easier way to teach and an easier way for students to learn but not break things by mistake.

Slowly, in conjunction with input from students, the JackBord was created.

Some JackBord systems. Photo / David Haxton

"It's removing barriers," Jack said.

"The idea is we want to give kids a smorgasbord of tools and then they can work out what they need to do."

He cited a group of school children at Te Kura Māori O Porirua who he taught last year.

The children went from no experience to winning a division of a Massey University competition by creating an earthquake alert device.

Moreover, a child who didn't have outside support should be able to use it and learn from it.

"So everything they need, we have to be able to provide.

"That's really important because not every school is going to have a teacher who can teach this."

A lot of work had gone into the product to make it sturdy and reliable.

"When you're a teacher in class you can rely on it and that the kids love it."

The JackBord comes with easy-to-understand instructions and a range of activities as well as various levels from easy to more advanced.

"It's about unravelling curious minds and imagination," Stuart said.

He said the company was self-funded but the aim was to have JackBord commercialised so certain investors would get behind it for the long term.

"My role is really to build up value in the business by pre-orders, validating the product, and getting as much risk out of it as possible, build the value, and attract the money without giving away the whole lot."

For more information go to https://www.jackbord.com