PM Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden discussed issues from trade in the Indo-Pacific to New Zealand's experience with gun reforms. Video / The White House

An image of the US President with his arm around Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her visit to the White House has been described as "creepy" and "unwanted touching from a man in a position of power".

The photograph being shared online shows the two world leaders with their backs to the press, in what appears to be a moment where Joe Biden is pointing out historical portrait paintings of former US presidents hanging on the Oval Office wall.

The source of the image is unclear.

Ardern met Biden in Washington DC as part of her whirlwind tour of the US, to discuss trade in the Indo-Pacific and New Zealand's experience with gun reforms among other topics.

In brief comments beforehand, Biden said it was "good to see a not-so-old and a good friend".

But a public policy and politics lecturer, and University of Auckland research fellow, has taken to social media to express wariness over Biden's apparent tactility.

Dr Sarah Hendrica Bickerton said on Twitter: "So, I want to talk about this image.

"Some may see it as two world leaders meeting, but there's some really gendered constructions here that reveal a fundamentally different image.

"For a start, the arm. I doubt Biden would have done this to a male head of state."

Bickerton went on to say "the whole image creeps me the hell out" and described the situation as "the unwanted touching from a man in a position of power".

"Note how Biden is turned into Ardern slightly, dominating the space in which they occupy, which she is (quite typically doing what women do in this situation) closing her own stance to him in order to not open herself up to his stance (think on how that would be received)."

Other Twitter users supported Bickerton's comments, with one person sharing another photograph of Biden with his hands on the side of Ardern's arms.

In response, one user said: "there's no way in hell he'd do that to a man."

Biden has been called out for alleged inappropriate kissing and touching of females in recent years.

Democrat Lucy Flores recounted her experience with the former vice president under the Obama administration in a first-person essay for New York Magazine.

She described an incident in which Biden allegedly kissed her on the back of the head moments before they were due to give a joint speech in Nevada back in 2014.

"As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?

"I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, 'I didn't wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual f***? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?'

A photo of him kissing his granddaughter, Finnegan, on the lips during an Iowa rally in 2020 left many unsettled by the image.

US President Joe Biden, right, kisses his granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a campaign event. Photo / AP

Biden walked into Clarke University in Dubuque holding Finnegan Biden's hand, the daughter of his son Hunter.

"Granddaughters not only love their grandpops, but they like them. And that's the great thing. Thank you, baby," Biden said before giving Finnegan a kiss on the lips.