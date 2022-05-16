Jacinda Ardern too sick to take part in Question Time after contracting Covid last week

11 May 2022. The Prime Minister joked that it didn't feel like she was missing Question Time in Parliament while at the Business NZ gathering. Video / Michael Craig

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is too sick to take part in Parliament Question Time after contracting Covid-19 three days ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said this morning Ardern was experiencing "moderate symptoms".

It's the third event Ardern has had to miss because of illness.

She was not well enough to chair Cabinet remotely on Monday or to deliver her speech virtually during the lockup for Monday's pre-Budget release of the landmark Emissions Reductions Plan.

In an Instagram post yesterday evening Ardern said she was sad to be missing a number of important events in Parliament this week.

"Day three of Covid and I'm doing ok thanks," she wrote.

"Head's a bit sore but it's nothing a bit of rest won't fix."

Ardern entered home isolation when her partner Clarke Gayford contracted the virus last week, and became symptomatic on Friday.

On Saturday she tested positive, and their daughter Neve is also positive.

The Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday, May 21.

Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage.