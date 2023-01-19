Max Key with father John Key in Hawaii. Photo / Instagram

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation yesterday, many New Zealanders took to social media to comment on the news.

Max Key, son of former Prime Minister John Key, was no exception. The real estate developer posted on Instagram from Hawaii, where he is on holiday with his dad, and his Instagram post and stories left commenters with some questions.

The caption for the post didn’t say much, but a lot could potentially be read into it.

“A lot to smile about,” Key wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself smiling on the golf course in Hawaii, as well as a selfie with his father.

In his Instagram Stories, he posted a series of screenshots of news articles about Ardern’s resignation, with polls for viewers to vote on whether his dad should return to politics and, in a separate poll, whether he himself should consider the career shift.

Sharing a screenshot of the Herald’s story about the PM’s resignation, Max Key described it as “huge news”.

In a subsequent Instagram story, he shared a photo of his dad and asked in a poll whether he should “make a come back”.

Max Key asked Instagram followers whether his dad should make a come back. Photo / Instagram

He then posted a photo of himself with a poll that read: “Key Jr dynasty?”

Despite all the cryptic posts, Max Key dismissed implications that Ardern’s resignation was one of those reasons to smile, writing in a comment that he was just having fun at the golf course.

Ardern announced yesterday that she will be stepping down from the role and will not be seeking re-election.

A new Labour leader and Prime Minister will be announced on Sunday.