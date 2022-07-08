Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese give a joint news briefing from the Australian New Zealand leadership forum in Sydney

"There are no closer friends than Australia and New Zealand," Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said after emerging from formal talks with Jacinda Ardern.

Albanese said they had a "very successful discussion" this morning. The discussions also relfected the "reset" between the countries.

On the 501s deportation policy, Albanese said the action was one of friends. Ardern had not been backward in raising the issue, he said.

Australia would continue to deport people but "common sense" would apply, he said.

In situations where someone had lived there entire life in Australia and no connection to NZ, they would work through it as "friends and in a common sense way".

They also discussed new decisions including having annual meetings with economic and international ministers, and climate ministers.

This will focus on the shift to clean energy in economy. There will also be foreign affairs and defence minister meetings.

Ardern said bringing the climate portfolio into the bilateral exchanges was important not only for the two countries but how they operated in the wider Pacific.

They also worked together on pathways to citizenship, with a timeline of Anzac Day 2023.

Those pathways and working through the issues, including getting more rights more consistently, Australians moving to New Zealand and vice versa, they would work on "full participation" in each others' society, Albanese said.

As part of the normal review process after a federal election, Albanese said they would look at returning systems of giving New Zealand people living in Australia, paying taxes, voting rights in Australia.

"I think it is a really common sense position, to at least examine," he said.

They also acknowledged the place of New Zealanders in Australia.

On the Pacific Islands Forum, Albanese said they were looking to engage with the Pacific family, on issues of climate change, maritime security.

He spoke of Australia's plans to step up aid as well.

Ardern said it was auspicious to be there during NAIDOC week (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee).

She paid tribute to Australia's indigenous peoples, and said that had been a focus of many of their discussions.

There was a lot they could do together around developing economies of their respective first nations peoples.

Ardern said she felt they had established a work programme to bring to life the reset.

New Zealand and Australian prime ministers and senior government ministers meet in Sydney. Photo / Jenée Tibshraeny

Before the meeting, Ardern picked up where she left off with her Australian counterpart.

Having met with Anthony Albanese in Sydney a month ago, caught up in Europe, and done a Q and A at a business conference on Thursday, the leaders of their countries' labour parties are well acquainted.

Before starting their official bilateral, while media were still allowed the room to take photos, they bantered about the music-themed gifts they exchanged during their last meeting.

Albanese, who was given a selection of vinyl from Flying Nun artists, said this was "the best record label in New Zealand".

Ardern chimed in, saying she'd worn her Midnight Oil tee-shirt from Albanese.

"Oh, were you expecting us to say something of diplomatic substance?" Ardern joked, before Albanese said in, "We're talking about Flying Nun Records – it's very important."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson (who loved the chatter about his favourite Dunedin record label), Transport Minister Michael Wood, Maori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Climate Change Minister James Shaw and their Australian counterparts joined the prime ministers in the meeting.

Senior New Zealand and Australian government ministers meet in Sydney. Photo / Jenée Tibshraeny

Ardern is expected to continue lobbying Albanese to improve the treatment of kiwis living in Australia – possibly by giving them smoother pathways to citizenship.

This would prevent Australia deporting New Zealanders with criminal convictions, with little connection to New Zealand.

Ardern on Thursday tempered expectations the meeting will result in substantive policy change, saying it "won't necessarily bring issues to conclusion".

"It's just very early days for the new government here," Ardern said.

She said she'd also talk to Albanese about his recent visit to Kyiv.

She said she was interested in what he saw on the ground and what role he believes New Zealand and Australia can play in Ukraine's reconstruction.

The two leaders will also talk about how to address China's increased presence in the Pacific, ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji next week.

New Zealand has for some time, and continues to, take a more diplomatic approach towards China – the country's largest trading partner – than Australia.

Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong used an official speech she did earlier this week to challenge China to exert its influence over Russia to end the war.

Asked by media what her view was, Ardern said she had reached out to influential counties (i.e. China) at an official and ministerial level. She also diplomatically said Security Council members should use their influence to pressure Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, Ardern in a speech at the Lowy Institute, tried to cauterise the war issue, saying it's "Russia's war" and not a war of "the West vs Russia" or "democracy vs autocracy".

Accordingly, she said we shouldn't assume "it is a demonstration of the inevitable trajectory in other areas of geostrategic contest".

Later on Thursday, Ardern spoke at an Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum event with Albanese.

The two-day forum brought together more than 250 New Zealand and Australian businesspeople and government representatives to share ideas on common economic and political issues.

The last time the event happened in person was 2019.

Topics on the agenda included indigenous business, trade, the future of health, infrastructure, tourism, trans-Tasman innovation opportunities, labour shortages, the future of work, economic growth challenges post-Covid, and climate change collaboration.

Government ministers and the 31-strong New Zealand business delegation leave Australia today.

Australia is New Zealand's second-largest trading partner, with two-way trade accounting for over $22 billion in the year to December 2021.