Iwi partnership with law firm supports Kahungunu students

Dunedin-based Kahungunu student James Barclay. Photo / Supplied

In 2020, Ngāti Kahungunu built a relationship with Anderson Lloyd Law Firm and an internship opportunity was initiated.

Anderson Lloyd offered to strengthen the relationship with the iwi by investing in the future of the iwi, and legal profession by offering an ongoing internship programme.

Dunedin-based Kahungunu student James Barclay was the first intern and in November last year he joined the firm and immersed himself in the work. James said that the experience helped him to see what it's like to actually work in a law firm, which gave great insight to the work.

"The Ngāti Kahungunu internship offered by Anderson Lloyd provided me with so many amazing new skills and connections over the summer. I completed two rotations in the Auckland Commercial office, starting with the banking and finance team and then moved into the property and projects teams. I particularly enjoyed being consistently given new and exciting tasks and the type of work really opened my eyes to the reality of what working in a full-service law firm is like," said James.

"The team was extremely welcoming which made those first few nervous days a lot easier and they were always there to support me if I had any questions or felt confused by something I was asked to do. It was a great experience and I would highly recommend the summer clerkship to other aspiring lawyers from Ngāti Kahungunu!"

The team at Anderson Lloyd Law Firm were equally very happy with James and his work.

The firm is running another internship programme. Applications are now open and close on the 9th April.

For more information visit https://www.al.nz/careers/ngati-kahungunu-internship-programme. Or email Kelly Pankhurst kelly.pankhurst@al.nz

Anderson Lloyd is a leading New Zealand law firm focused on achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients, with a history of supporting the industries that make New Zealand successful. They are also a great training ground for up and coming law firm workers who will make significant change for the future of Aotearoa.