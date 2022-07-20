This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

Droves of young Kiwis are leaving the bright lights of Auckland and Wellington to head south in search of cheaper properties and a lower cost of living.

Alex Sefton, a 27-year-old working in recruitment, is one of many young professionals who have decided to make the move from Wellington to Christchurch.

"When we started looking, we were like oh my god, I don't know why more people aren't moving [to Christchurch]."

Although Sefton and her fiancé have both never lived or spent much time in Christchurch, they have purchased a new build that will be completed in October.

"My brother has lived in Wellington and he's actually moved to Christchurch as well and he's like the surf's better, you've got the mountains, there's just a little bit more down there."

But the biggest drawcard for the couple was the bottom dollar, and they were able to get a home within minutes of the city centre for $620,000.

Sefton will be taking advantage of a flexible working arrangements and will work remotely for her current employer when she makes the move.

"If you have that opportunity to do flexible working and keep your job in Wellington then why not?

"The company I'm with now is a recruitment company and with new jobs being posted and candidates as well, the flexibility is just such a huge thing."

Last month's OneRoof House Price Report found the average house price in Wellington was sitting just shy of $1.3 million, compared to $797,000 in Christchurch.

Managing director of Najib Real Estate Nathan Najib told the Herald in the last week they've sold three houses to North Island residents that have decided to make the switch.

"Because it's so affordable here, compared to the rest of the country, this is the most affordable major city to buy in. So it makes sense for people to move down here to buy."

He said for young first home buyers it was a "no brainer".

"Anybody who can move down here, it's an ideal spot, because you can have a better house, smaller mortgage, better lifestyle."

Danni Braunberger has also come to that conclusion.

The 25-year-old, who works in fast-moving consumer goods, shifted back to Christchurch from Auckland last year and is now saving for her first home.

She told the Herald that while a house wasn't initially a top priority, soon after returning south she began saving.

"I loved Auckland, I did, and I loved all my friends up there but I still have my family here, I still have my friends here, so why not come somewhere where it's cheaper to live."

Had she stayed in the super city, Braunberger said she would have been unable to save much for a home on her income at the time, which also increased when she moved.

"My savings were like very minimal compared to what they are now, so I wouldn't have bought in Auckland for ages."

While she's still figuring out whether she will purchase a home alone or with her partner, who already has a home, she is set on buying in Christchurch, at least for the time being.

"It's a temporary savings thing for me, I would rather move overseas before I move back to Auckland, it's the house pricing."

Melanie Duggan, a mother in her 20s, also lived in Auckland previously but said she and her fiancé would have been unable to buy a home if they lived there.

The couple are now living with his parents in Christchurch and are saving for their own home in the city.

"Looking at the cost of living in other places it doesn't make sense to live anywhere else but here.

"There are a lot of hidden gems in Christchurch."