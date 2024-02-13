Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A Christchurch couple have become the first to get married at the popular arcade Timezone.

Data scientist Dr Grace Walker and butchery apprentice Adam Brown officially tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Westfield Riccarton branch on Monday.

They first met through a dating app and bonded over their love of gaming.

Grace Walker and Adam Brown tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Westfield Riccarton branch of Timezone on Monday. Photo / Dean Kozanic

Swapping the aisle for the bowling alley, they chose Timezone as their wedding venue because it was the site of their first date.

“It’s our happy place, and we go to Timezone often to relax and for a short time forget about all the adult stresses of life,” Walker said.

“We come for regular date nights because we are competitive with each other, and we love winning prizes. On an early date, Adam won an owl from the claw machine for me that I still have. Ironically, I have an owl tattoo on my arm because I have always loved owls.”

The newlyweds took on each other in a series of games including claw, bumper cars, mini golf and social bowling. Photo / Dean Kozanic

Timezone is not usually marketed as a wedding venue but was supportive when approached by the couple.

Anna Romano, marketing director of Timezone’s parent company TEEG, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Adam and Grace have chosen to get married at Timezone. It is a privilege to be their designated ‘happy place’ where their occasions have evolved from date nights to celebrating their wedding.”

The wedding was officiated by celebrant Louise Phillips and attended by Romano and Lachland Sollitt from Timezone, who acted as witnesses.

As part of their celebrations, the newlyweds took on each other in a series of games including the claw machine, bumper cars, mini golf and social bowling. They had a comic strip-themed wedding cake topped with characters Spock and Harley Quinn.

They are planning a trip to Surfers Paradise in Australia for their honeymoon, with their chosen hotel within easy walking distance of one of the world’s largest Timezone sites.