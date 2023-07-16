Kamo fullback Pisi Leilua shows his delight while scoring on the fly. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Irrespective of the end result, this weekend’s Tyrepower Northland premier rugby final will be just as much about physical onslaught as flair and flamboyancy from the form teams of the season.

Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei will be the venue for rock-and-roll rugby this Saturday as defending champions Mid Northern and in-form Kamo slug it out for top honours, as well as to impress Northland coaches and show they can step up another level.

Mid Northern easily accounted for Western Sharks 44-8 at Hukerenui in the semifinal, and Kamo was made to work hard by Hora Hora for their 39-17 win last weekend.

Taniwha players in both teams coming head-to-head will make for an intriguing final this Saturday, in which a lot is at stake for both teams. The men from Hukerenui have been building nicely over the past few seasons and won’t surrender the title without a mighty fight.

For Kamo, it’s been a long time between drinks and they last tasted victory in 2018. Finishing on top of the points table is not the same as finishing the season on top. This week, it will be all about planning a game of set-piece, collision warfare and playing a high-tempo game against a formidable foe.

Fresh off his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Blues, Rob Rush and former Taniwha captain Jordan Olsen will shake things up in the physical stakes for Mid Northern, and with backs like New Zealand Sevens speedster Brady Rush and blockbusting centre Jordan Le Vavasour, Kamo will have to be on top of their game.

Dan Hawkins on the charge for Hora Hora in his team's semifinal loss to Kamo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

But Kamo has an uncanny way of varying their play and using players with an X-factor to break down a defence with good effect. That’s what they did in their 39-17 semifinal win over Hora Hora last weekend.

After a laboured and clunky first half, when Hora Hora matched them in the physical stakes, the momentum shifted after the breather and Kamo used the width of the field rather than employing crash-and-bash tactics up the middle.

Flyhalf Nikau Graham and fullback Pisi Leilua mixed things up — from crunching forward play to sleek backline moves — and that allowed their wingers to steal a little space here, there and everywhere.

Acutely aware their attack became somewhat clunky and disjointed, they had to vary their approach in ways that were hard to predict.

Hora Hora came out of the blocks more quickly through a try to lock Tiaki Smith. He secured a lineout ball and dotted down following patient build-up play.

Kamo replied through loose forward Puru Aboagye, but Hora Hora’s second try wasn’t far away — and it was a beauty. Fullback Tama Anderson regathered his chip kick, bolted down the right wing, beat a defender on the outside and dived into the corner.

Two tries to Kamo just before halftime made Hora Hora’s job much more difficult in the second half. Panic and desperation crept in, and the team began overplaying their hand. It didn’t work, for the most part.

“We knew they’d come out swinging, and they did that. They matched us physically. They always have big ball carriers, and if we had kept it tight, they would have had a field day,” Kamo skipper Mason Hohaia said.

Hora Hora's Bruce Kauika-Petersen has his eye on the try line against Kamo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A little bit of grit and desire to get there got the job done, he said, as the focus now shifted to the big dance on Saturday.

He was part of the title-winning team under then-coach Cam Goodhue in 2018, but said this year’s opponent was a different beast.

“It’s within our grasp, but Mid Northern has been a good team for the last few years and they’ll be a tough ask. They’re a dangerous team. They’ve got a skilful forward pack, and their backline is just as skilful and dangerous.”

Hora Hora captain Dan Hawkins lamented the fact his team couldn’t keep up the momentum of the opening quarter.

“They have good, X-factor players in their backline, and a few of their guys really stepped up and made big plays. We got some good opportunities, but couldn’t get over the line. Credit to them, they deserved to win.

“We just needed to hold on to the ball and build some phases - we were really good when we were in our phases. We were getting a little bit desperate when we were down a couple of tries and were looking for the miracle play.”

The Northland first five is looking forward to Bunnings Mitre 10 Cup, which starts next month.

Hawkins said despite bowing out, he was proud of the way his side performed this season. Their coach Marcelle Kaipo has been appointed assistant coach of the Northland Kauri, who compete in the Farah Palmer Cup.