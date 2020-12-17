'It's billowing out': Explosions heard as fire starts on a ship at Napier Port

The ship had been unloading containers at the time the fire started, a witness says. Photo / Paul Taylor

People nearby to a large fire broken out on a ship at Napier Port are being told to stay indoors, as potentially toxic smoke soars across the city.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire on a ship berthed in Napier Port at 10.45am.

By 11.20am, 11 fire appliances, and urban search and rescue were in attendance, with fire crews from Palmerston North on their way. One ambulance is on stand-by.

A fire service spokesperson said there was "a lot of smoke around".

"It's thick black smoke, you can barely see the ship. It's billowing out of what looks like an engine.'' Photo / Paul Taylor

"If you are affected, please close any windows. Contact Healthline if you need medical advice."

A police spokesperson urged people to stay away from the area and said the surrounding roads will be closed.

Breakwater Rd, which leads to the port, was closed at 11.10am.

Photos suggest the fire has taken hold in the Kota Bahagia, a general 161m long cargo ship built in Singapore in 2011, that is currently docked.

Kendall O'Connor spotted the smoke from Ahuriri. Photo / Supplied

A resident of Seapoint Rd, Bluff Hill, said at 10.55am that it was a large fire, with the smoke so thick it was not possible to tell what sort of ship it was.

A witness at Bluff Hill lookout at the time the fire started said the ship had been unloading containers, when they heard "a couple of explosions".

The fire as viewed from Bluff Hill. Photo / Paul Taylor

Witness Kendell O'Connor said she had seen the smoke pouring into the sky from Ahuriri.

O'Connor had driven toward Napier and said as she got closer, the ship was barely visible.

"It's thick black smoke, you can barely see the ship. It's billowing out of what looks like an engine.''

O'Connor said the fire, which stank of diesel, seemed to be isolated to the container ship.

Simon Wellum, a witness at the scene said, said it went from a small amount of black smoke before getting "really dark, really thick, really quickly".

"They were trying to dampen down the flames with the fire pumps on board originally, but it didn't make much difference and evacuated," he said.

Another witness at the scene said the ship has a number of wind turbines aboard.

Napier Port's annual shareholder meeting was taking place down the road at the Napier War Memorial Centre at the time the fire broke out.

MORE TO COME