Alexandra Birt from Grounded Kiwis talks about how she felt about the hearing. Video / Hazel Osborne

The Grounded Kiwi's say the social cost of the MIQ system has been too high, but a judgement from the courts has been reserved on if the law agrees.

The hearing of the Grounded Kiwis, seeking a judicial review of the MIQ system and an acceptance that the system itself has failed New Zealand citizens overseas has wrapped up. Now, it's a case of wait and see, spokesperson Alexandra Birt said.

The group claims the Government acted unlawfully, unreasonably, and in breach of section 18 (2) of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 that states every New Zealand citizen has the right to enter New Zealand.

Justice Jillian Mallon said her decision on the case will be reserved, and due to the volume of information submitted to the courts, would not confirm a time frame of release.

Lawyers representing the Government say returning citizens have always been at the heart of the MIQ system - a system designed to bring Kiwis home.

The Crown took the floor on day two of proceedings before Justice Mallon at the High Court in Wellington today. It's defended MIQ, saying the Government created a system fair to all Kiwis, home and abroad, under extreme circumstances.

Crown prosecutor Aedeen Boadita-Cormican began submissions by saying they were not in court to deny the personal experiences of Kiwis who felt victimised by the MIQ system, and acknowledged that they have made sacrifices and suffered hardship over the course of the pandemic.

She said their argument is not in any way seeking to deny or detract from the impact these people claim.

Boadita-Cormican instead said that in the context of the pandemic, which they have described as unprecedented, a system such as MIQ that was created out of urgency requires leeway.

The Crown argues that the Government had to look at an outcome that enabled the least impact on all New Zealander's lives, and said returning Kiwis were always at the heart of the MIQ system since its inception.

"It has been designed to bring New Zealanders home," Boadita-Cormican said.

The system has been criticised by the Grounded Kiwis legal team as one that hasn't adapted with the times, but the Crown says MIQ has undergone 200 changes and that there has been a constant consideration of how it can change for the better.

Boadita-Cormican said there is a constant push-pull within the system, as opposed to what she referred to as a "set and forget" approach that was discussed in yesterday's proceedings.

This system, as the Crown outlined in court, is a complicated one with a long list of requirements for all 33 facilities.

She said MIQ is a constantly iterating system, but acknowledged it is a system with limits as the Government ruled the most effective quarantine structure was one that was managed.

The crux of what is sought by the Grounded Kiwis is a declaration of inconsistency and for the Government to readjust its lens and put the "pendulum" in a better place in regards to NZ citizens overseas, so that future decisions can be aided by a more just point of view.

Boadita-Cormican said people expected that "pendulum" to swing in a controlled way, but it has met headwinds in a seismic shift.

The judicial review of the MIQ system will continue in the High Court at Wellington.

Crown prosecutor Griffin discussed the breach of the Bill of Rights Act claimed by the group and said that all New Zealanders have been limited, one way or another, throughout the pandemic.

The MIQ system still upheld section 18 (2) of the Bill of Rights Act as Kiwis were still entering the country through the system, Griffin said.

"A pandemic is always going to have harsh, sad, intolerable outcomes."

Griffin added that at no point was a Kiwi denied returning to their country if a spot was available, and the right to enter was still operating, just under capacity constraints.

These decisions made by the Government were in the context of a global health crisis, and should be viewed with such a lense, Griffin said.

Crown prosecutor Ian Auld responded to the group's claims that the Government didn't move from 14 days to the now implemented 10 fast enough.

The move in December last year was prompted by the shorter incubation period of different covid variants.

Auld said under an elimination strategy, the 14-day isolation period was the gold standard and that human rights were fulfilled through avoiding cases overall.

In an affidavit provided to the court by Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. It was said there was a need to wait to be certain they were "only dealing with Delta before moving those time periods".

A small number have travelled to Wellington for the hearing, but in-person numbers were restricted to just Crown and Defence council and Grounded Kiwis advocate Alexandra Birt.

The judicial review was filed in October last year. Since then, the group has raised just over $197,000 through crowdfunding to aid with the costs involved in taking a case like this before the High Court.