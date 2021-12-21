Items of interest found in search for missing kayaker Jack Skellett

Missing kayaker Jack Skellett was last seen yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Items of interest have been found in the land and water search for a 23-year-old who failed to return from a kayaking trip in Petone last night.

Jack Skellett left Petone beach late on Monday morning, and it is believed he intended to kayak around Matiu-Soames Island and back to Petone Beach.

He was reported overdue at 10pm last night.

A boatie reported a likely sighting of him kayaking around the southern end of Matiu-Soames Island between 1pm and 2pm yesterday afternoon.

A blue kayak without its paddle has been located by search teams on the Pencarrow coastline, north of Hinds Point, early this morning. It is believed to be Skellett's.

Skellett's blue kayak has been recovered. Photo / Supplied

His unoccupied vehicle has been found in the carpark next to Petone Wharf. Skellett himself is described as wearing a faded yellow/beige-coloured lifejacket.

The water and land search now underway is focusing on the area between Days Bay and Baring Head.

"We have located several items of interest which have assisted us with us focusing our search area", police said in a statement this afternoon.

"We will have teams on land tonight and Coastguard out on the water continuing the search."

Skellett's friends, family and colleagues have been assisting with the search and police said they appreciated the effort.

Police are appealing for sightings and any information that may assist to locate Skellett, and ask members of the public to contact Wellington Police on 105.