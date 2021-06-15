'It just happened so fast': Car comes within metres of truck after crossing centre line. Video / Supplied

A truck driver braced himself for the worst as a small silver car abruptly swereved across the centreline, coming within metres of the 34-tonne truck.

Graham Redington was transporting lighting gear to Queenstown for the Luma Festival on when the car went into a water trench and then pulled across the road.

"I was just bracing myself to hit them. No matter what I did, I would've hit them. I couldn't go anywhere," Rendington said, who captured the May 27 ordeal on his truck dash cam.

"They were travelling at speed. She just drifted into the...trench that runs along the side of the road. Her first reaction, I would imagine, was she grabbed the wheel to get back on the road."

Redington, who has been driving for 40 years and is director of Pukekohe transport business Northchill Ltd, breaked heavily, going from around 92km to 25km in 70m.

"It just happened so fast."

The car flipped and landed on its side - but miraculously the two women inside the car didn't appear to be injured, Redington said.

"The first thing I said to them was go and buy a Lotto ticket.

"If [they] were half a metre closer, I would've tee-boned them. I wouldn't have been able to do anything."