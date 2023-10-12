The death toll is climbing as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, final polls suggest a coalition between National, Act and NZ First, and specialist groups continue the search for Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

An Auckland woman is breathing a sigh of relief after a harrowing 72-hour quest to get her son out of Israel, an experience she describes as “terrifying”.

Gwynne Lawler’s 19-year-old son had been on a gap year in Israel since the start of the year, but the latest outbreak of violence made her snap into action.

“After seeing what has been going on in the country, my husband and I decided to pull him out very quickly,” Lawler said.

Lawler and her husband booked flights for her son through a travel agency in Australia who were able to get him on a flight to London.

She was very worried about him on an hour-long bus ride from Haifa in the north of the country, down to the main airport in Tel Aviv, while missiles and rockets exploded around them.

“When he arrived at the airport, he told us the situation was diabolical and had to stand in the queues for hours.”

He then took a three-hour flight from Israel to Dubai, an eight-hour layover in Dubai, and then a five-hour flight from Dubai to London.

“There is an amazing Jewish community who has been helping him following his arrival in London.”

Lawler and her husband have barely slept over the past few days.

“We have been on constant alert and have left our phone on the whole time.”

However, she hasn’t had the chance to tell her son that he won’t be going back to Israel.

“How can somebody who has never been in that situation comprehend the severity of war?

“It has been an incredible year for him, but it is devastating that the whole thing has come to a crashing end.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said there were currently 245 New Zealanders registered as being in Israel and 13 New Zealanders in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A ministry spokesperson said they were in contact with New Zealanders who had registered as being in the region.

“We have received a steady number of calls and inquiries from New Zealanders seeking advice and information since the start of the conflict.

“We are also providing support to a small number of New Zealanders who require ongoing assistance, and we have no reason to believe any New Zealanders have been killed or injured.”

The spokesperson said New Zealanders in Israel were advised to register on SafeTravel, remain security-conscious, monitor the media, and stay informed of developments. Kiwis were also urged to contact loved ones back home to let them know that they were safe.

“If New Zealanders require urgent consular assistance, they should contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.”

Meanwhile, Tongan government officials have stepped up to help members of a New Zealand-based church group who found themselves stuck in Israel after the deadly surprise attack by Hamas.

Up to 54 members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God church travelled to Israel for a Holy Land tour, visiting historical Christian sites.

They arrived in Jerusalem early last week, just a few days before the devastating weekend assault by Hamas gunmen.



