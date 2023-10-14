Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practiced in a very public dress rehearsal. Video / AP

Former Wānaka man and artist Topher Straus went from heaven to hell within hours of arriving at Tel Aviv Airport in Israel last weekend.

The former New Zealand film-maker now lives in Denver, Colorado, in the United States, where he grew up, but still has many friends in Wānaka, where he lived for several years with his family.

Now safely at home in the US, Straus has described to The Wānaka Sun how his exciting first trip to Jerusalem to paint descended into a nightmare when Hamas struck Israel last Saturday, resulting in an almost immediate declaration of war and thousands of deaths of Palestinians and Israelis in less than a week.

Straus made his first post on social media shortly after arriving in the country.

He filmed himself swimming in the Mediterranean Sea while reflecting on his intended art project.

The only thing bothering him in that relaxing moment was a rather large fish following him in the water.

Soon, he was running on the beach, with the sound of explosions going off and missiles flying overhead.

That night, Straus filmed himself again running barefoot on city streets looking for an air-raid shelter as warning sirens wailed, before returning to his accommodation and posting an emotional update to his family and friends around the world.

“This is crazy. I think there are sirens going off.

“I just landed here in Tel Aviv and everyone is packing up and heading to the shore.

“I don’t know what is going on, I am a little scared,” he said as explosions went off around him and missiles flew overhead.

Straus said he had to ask other people what was happening and later filmed chaos at Tel Aviv Airport as he attempted to leave the country.

“I don’t know how anyone lives with this. It is scary,” he said tearfully in one of his videos.

“Thank God for medication,” he said in another.

Straus said people were afraid and emotions were high when they realised 95 per cent of the flights in and out of Tel Aviv and Israel had been cancelled and they began wondering how to leave the country.

As he waited at the airport, all he was looking forward to was getting back to his mother and son in Colorado, he said.

He finally managed to get a flight to Milan, Italy, and flew from there to the US, arriving on Thursday.

He reported he felt “very grateful and exhausted” to be able to leave Israel.

Although devastated by the loss and destruction, he pledged to return to Israel and visit his friends there when it was safe.

“[I] miss Wānaka more than ever,” he told The Wānaka Sun.