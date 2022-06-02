Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Island paradise sold after $22m price tag dropped - new owner speaks

4 minutes to read
Motukawaiti is now owned by an unnamed New Zealand family. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

The idyllic Northland island taken over by squatters has sold after the $22 million price tag was dropped - and the new mystery owner has spoken of his plans for the remote slice of paradise.

