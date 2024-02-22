Voyager 2023 media awards
Earthquake early warning system: Is this what it could look like in NZ?

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
Scientists now have a better idea of what a national earthquake early warning system could look like in New Zealand after using clever technology that’s already been tested on some of our latest big shakes. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

It could give Kiwis a few life-saving seconds to prepare before a major earthquake hits.

Scientists have been trialling clever technology that could pave the way to a national earthquake early warning system - so far testing it on some of our biggest recent shakes.

