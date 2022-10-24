Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Is religion on the path towards extinction in New Zealand?

4 mins to read
The last census, in 2018, revealed that the number of New Zealanders with no religion outnumbered Christians for the first time. Photo / File

The last census, in 2018, revealed that the number of New Zealanders with no religion outnumbered Christians for the first time. Photo / File

OPINION:

I look forward to next year’s census data to see what has happened to our religions over the past five years.

The last census, in 2018, revealed that the number of New Zealanders

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand