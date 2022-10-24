The last census, in 2018, revealed that the number of New Zealanders with no religion outnumbered Christians for the first time. Photo / File

OPINION:

I look forward to next year’s census data to see what has happened to our religions over the past five years.

The last census, in 2018, revealed that the number of New Zealanders with no religion – just under half the population – outnumbered Christians for the first time. Empty churches continue to be sold and turned into bars, restaurants, art galleries and homes throughout the country. If past trends continue, the new census will show even more Kiwis with “no religious affiliation”.

According to the Census data, the number of Anglicans, Catholics, Presbyterians and Methodists has shrunk over the past 20 years, but devotees of smaller religions have grown. We now have about 120,000 Pentecostals, Evangelicals and Born-again Christians and 18,000 Seventh-day Adventists.

In 2018 we had 157 types of faith, including 123,000 Hindus, 60,000 Muslims, and 41,000 Sikhs. These religions had all grown since the previous census. But atheists (those who disbelieve in the existence of a god or higher being) and agnostics (who sit on the fence) also grew, with 7.5 per cent of New Zealanders ticking those boxes. A further 20,000 professed allegiance to the Church of Jedi, and there were 4000 people who claimed to worship the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

Our proportion of atheists and agnostics is close to the global average. Californian Professor Phil Zuckerman reckons 500-750 million of the world’s population are agnostic or atheist, most of them in China and Russia. Estimates range from 30-80 per cent in places such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Vietnam.

Some countries are very religious. In Timor-Leste, for example, 99 per cent of the population of 1.1 million are Christian; the same percentage of Algerians are Muslim. Atheists and religious sceptics can be executed in at least 13 nations.

In the US, a Pew Research Centre survey found that 70% of the population declared a religious affiliation in 2021, down from 83 per cent in 2009. Four per cent identified as atheist (although 18 per cent of them said they believed in some kind of higher power), and 5 per cent as agnostics.

Pew’s 2009 survey found 41 per cent of US scientists did not believe in a higher power.

Religion is rooted in the supernatural – gods, resurrection, heaven, hell, angels, saints, and the afterlife.

Atheists like myself find the supernatural hard to swallow. Famously, in 1964, US sceptic James Randi put up a US$1000 reward to anybody who could give objective proof of the supernatural. The reward eventually rose to $1 million but nobody passed beyond the preliminary tests before it was abandoned in 2015.

Several experiments appear to have shown the futility of prayer. A large study in the US in 2006 found prayer had no benefits for 1800 people who underwent heart bypass surgery. Indeed, patients who knew they were being prayed for suffered more complications.

Renowned Oxford scientist Richard Dawkins has been the loudest voice for atheism for the past 40 years. His 2006 book The God Delusion sold more than three million copies. Dawkins thinks religion can drive people to such dangerous folly that faith qualifies as a mental illness.

Some atheists see religion as a harmless nonsense. If people need a crutch for consolation, where’s the harm in that, it is thought? Others note that religion continues to drive acts of war, murder and terrorism.

Occasionally, atheists are moved to action. In 2009, British atheists posted advertisements reading “There’s probably no God. Now, stop worrying and enjoy your life” on 800 buses throughout the UK.

In 2010, New Zealand atheists and the Humanist Society raised $22,000 to run similar advertisements on buses in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, but the ads were rejected by NZ Bus.

In 2011, US researchers reported to the American Physical Society on their analysis of figures from countries with census data going back a century. They found that religion is heading for extinction in nine countries, including New Zealand.

“God Defend New Zealand,” I hear you cry.