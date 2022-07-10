Cantabrians will tell the world Christchurch is one of the best places to live the classic "Kiwi lifestyle". Photo / George Heard

OPINION:

For more than 10 years Christchurch residents have been rebuilding their lives since the city was struck by the big earthquake of 2011.

During that time Government, local bodies, business operators and developers have been rebuilding the city.

Today, Ōtautahi Christchurch is living the benefits of that rebuild and is poised for a bright future.

Christchurch is the fastest-growing area outside of Auckland, including the neighbouring districts of Selwyn and Waimakariri.

It has the second-largest urban area by population and is expected to near 800,000 residents in the next few decades.

Christchurch is also the primary economic hub for the South Island. It has the most affordable housing of New Zealand's major urban centres, and a lifestyle that is highly valued by residents.

But is it ready to be New Zealand's next super city?

Is Christchurch a new super city?

Today, the Herald and NZME launch Christchurch - NZ's New Super City?, a major editorial project that will examine the issues facing Christchurch.

It will debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents and explore whether an amalgamation of councils to create an integrated super city is the right option.

The Cardboard Cathedral has become a symbol of resilience but Christchurch is no longer a post-quake project. Photo / George Heard

Is being a super city the best approach to tackling the bursts of growth that will see tens of thousands of new homes built?

Should we merge the Christchurch Selwyn and Waimakariri councils into one super city so that they all contribute to Te Kaha, the controversial and yet-to-be-built multi-purpose arena with a roof?

And where is the blueprint for an ambitious and progressive city - what do we want Christchurch to become and be known for?

We will share the views of the city's leaders, interactive features and thought-provoking articles.

We'll put Christchurch under the microscope, and compare it to New Zealand's other big centres.

We'll champion the people of Christchurch in the fight to build a new stadium and help voters to choose their future leaders in this year's local body elections with a mayoral debate.

Critically we will examine how prepared the city is for the coming population explosion in terms of transport, housing and water infrastructure.

Opinions on Christchurch

Newstalk ZB hosts James Daniels and John MacDonald will share their thoughts and insights into the future of Christchurch and whether it should become a super city.

We'll have regular opinions from contributors including Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson, ChristchurchNZ's chief executive Ali Adams, Ngāi Tahu, Canterbury Police, Antarctica New Zealand, MPs Gerry Brownlee and Megan Woods and the city's business leaders.

We'll profile the movers and shakers who make the city tick and the Cantabrians crushing it in New Zealand and around the world.

Debating Christchurch's future

Looking at Auckland, there are many challenges that can come from not planning for huge growth before it happens.

Cantabrians will tell the world Christchurch is one of the best places to live the classic "Kiwi lifestyle". These days that could mean a great place to raise kids, a place to enjoy the outdoors alongside the entertainment and variety of a bustling city, a place where you can afford a home, and a place to celebrate New Zealand's growing diversity.

Christchurch is also the primary economic hub for the South Island. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch has the hardware – Te Pae, Hagley Oval, Ngā Puna Wai, the new Lancaster Park, Christchurch Town Hall, Isaac Theatre Royal and the Lyttelton cruise terminal.

And there is more to come – the indoor sports arena Te Kaha, a new Court Theatre and the reinstated Christ Church Cathedral.

Is it ready for the next step and to become a super city?