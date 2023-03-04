Twelve-time Ironman New Zealand champion Cameron Brown (left) finished 7th in his 25th and last professional race on Saturday. Photo / Graeme Murray

Mike Phillips and Els Visser are the 2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand champions, with both athletes impressing on their way to victory in Taupō.

Phillips crossed the line in 7:56:05 to claim his second Ironman New Zealand title, with Visser taking the win in the women’s race on her first visit to the iconic race in 9:05:44.

“It was a very hard day, I just tried to hang tough for as long as I could and sure enough it opened up in that last lap and I was able to take back the lead, but it was a really hard day out,” Phillips said.

Phillips, who is from Christchurch, enjoyed going head-to-head with fellow triathlete Braden Currie across the day, with the two almost always within sight of each other over the 226km.

“We were pretty similar pace and once he caught me he got a wee gap and then, sure enough, he started cramping and it came back the other way,” Phillips said.

“It’s not often something like that happens, it was an awesome race.”

Christchurch's Mike Phillips came first in Saturday's Ironman New Zealand race in Taupō. Photo / Graeme Murray

Dutch athlete Els Visser claimed victory in the women’s race, just ahead of defending champion Hannah Berry, with Rebecca Clarke third.

Visser, who was on debut at Ironman New Zealand, finished in 9:05:44, with Berry nearly three minutes behind.

“I was happy with my fitness but it was so tough today,” Visser said.

“I didn’t expect that, I had to go so deep and I’m so happy that I finished, that last lap was terrible but I was quite happy with lead I had.”

Visser’s last Ironman win came in 2018 at Ironman Netherlands. She finished second place at the 2022 GWM Ironman Western Australia in December.

“This means a lot to me, my last win was in 2018 so it’s been five years. This is my second win, I’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of setbacks and now I’m so happy to be back,” she said.

Dutch athlete Els Visser claimed victory in the women’s race. Photo / Graeme Murray

Saturday’s race also marked a milestone for 12-time Ironman New Zealand champion Cameron Brown.

Brown raced his 25th and final Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand as a professional triathlete, saying farewell to a race he has given so much to over the years.

It was a tough but rewarding day for Brown who at 50 years old was still able to break the nine-hour barrier, completing the 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42.2km run in 8:42:15 to place seventh.

“The game has been lifted every year but I’m pretty happy with the result,” Brown said.

“It’s 25 years of fantastic memories and to get seventh today, top 10 at nearly 51, you can’t complain really.”

Cameron Brown Ironman Taupo March 2023. Photo / Graeme Murray

It was an emotional finish for Brown, who was welcomed home by rapturous crowds and greeted across the line by his wife, Jenny.

Brown was then presented with a pounamu by Race Director Wayne Reardon and celebrated with a haka in respect of the Aucklander’s incredible career.

“It was pretty special to have that at the end of a race and just to have that support out there, it’s incredible in town and they get behind this race,” Brown said.

“My family got me across the line and thinking about my dad, he passed away last year and just pushing through, there’s so many hard moments you have out there.

“It’s a long time to go through those processes but you just push on and try and grit your teeth as much as you can and just try and get to that finish line in one piece.”





Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand Final Results:

Professional Men

Mike Phillips – 7:56:05 Braden Currie – 7:59:17 Jan Van Berkel – 8:10:22 Sebastian Kienle – 8:14:04 Matt Kerr – 8:27:58 Simon Cochrane – 8:30:14 Cameron Brown – 8:42:15

Professional Women