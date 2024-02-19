New Zealanders Braden Currie and Mike Phillips will go head-to-head at this year's Ironman event in Taupō.

An international line-up will be taking to the streets of Taupō for the men’s professional title race in this year’s Ironman New Zealand.

The triathlon event returns for its 40th anniversary on March 2 with a 22-strong field of male athletes from Europe, the United States and Australia.

There is some home-grown representation too, with Kiwis Mike Phillips and Braden Currie hoping to claim the top spot.

Phillips has good form, having won in 2023; if he repeats the feat this year, it will be the first Ironman title defence since 2016.

“I don’t feel any added pressure as the reigning champion - it is always cool to wear the number-one bib.

“It has been a number of years now since someone has been able to win the title back-to-back, so doing so in front of a home crowd would be super-special.”

In total, eight countries will be represented in the men’s starting line this year.

“It’s always great to have some new faces on the start line in Taupō,” Phillips said.

“I am not familiar with some of them, but I am sure they’ll add to the race and make it that much more exciting.

“With the international athletes bringing different strengths and weaknesses to the race, I think the dynamic will be a lot more unpredictable.

“This will hopefully result in an exciting race and make for great spectating.”

Currie’s goals are the inaugural Ironman Pro Series, as well as the World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Taupō's event isn’t on the Pro Series calendar, but Currie said he couldn’t turn down a personal favourite race.

“I couldn’t say no to racing Ironman New Zealand.

“It’s probably stupid and I should’ve said no. It’s hard with the whole Ironman Pro Series and Ironman New Zealand not [being] included in the point system, which means that I’m probably going to be racing four, maybe even five Ironmans this year, which is asking a lot of me, but I just couldn’t say no at the same time.

“New Zealand is our home and our home race, and it’s ... the race that got me hooked on Ironman in the first place and one that I will continue to keep coming back to for as long as I race professionally.”

Currie took the second-place spot behind Phillips las year and is also a two-time winner of the event, taking titles in 2017 and 2021.

“Winning the title again is one of my goals, but the main goal is to get an Ironman World Championship Kona slot, to be honest.

“It’s definitely early in the season, but things have been going really well, so a Kona slot would be nice to tick off this early in the year, and winning would be the cherry on top.”

Ironman New Zealand’s course sees athletes take on a 3.8km swim starting and finishing on the shores of Lake Taupō, a 180km ride taking in the rural Broadlands Road, and a 42.2km run along a lakefront lined with supporters.

