An Irish teenager has been arrested after Customs officers seized nearly 2kg of methamphetamine in his luggage at Auckland Airport on Saturday.

The 19-year-old appeared in the Manukau District Court today charged with importing a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

The traveller was questioned by Customs officers upon arrival and a search of his luggage located approximately 1.9kg of methamphetamine in the lining of five cardboard boxes.

“Customs officers noticed inconsistencies in one of the x-rayed packages and further examination confirmed the white substance in the lining of the box was methamphetamine,” said Customs manager Auckland Airport Paul Williams.

It’s estimated that the 1.9kg of methamphetamine could have created up to 95,500 individual doses, worth up to $669,000, and have the potential to cause over $2 million in social harm.

“It is always satisfying to intercept illegal drugs, no matter what the amount, and Customs officers remain constantly vigilant to prevent the efforts of criminals trying to exploit and harm our communities through their drug smuggling endeavours,” Williams said.



