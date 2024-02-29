Irish singer Pauline Scanlon and Gerry Paul are playing two gigs in Northland in March.

Irish singer Pauline Scanlon and Gerry Paul are playing two gigs in Northland in March.

Irish singer Pauline Scanlon is bringing her blend of folk and traditional tunes to Northland in time for International Women’s Day in March.

The singer from West Kerry is teaming up with Kiwi-Irish guitarist Gerry Paul, the general manager of the Kerikeri Turner Centre, and her husband Eamon Murray on bodhrán, the Irish drum.

The trio will play two shows: the first at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on March 8 - International Woman’s Day, where she will be highlighting the plight of Palestinian women - and at OneOneSix in Whangārei on March 10.

Scanlon, a passionate advocate for the role of women in the arts, said she’s been coming to New Zealand for years for various events, including a previous tour with Trinity Roots in Wairarapa in 2015.

“My great friend Gerry Paul has booked a few concerts for us and we are really looking forward to the gigs,” she said.

“We were in New Zealand right before Covid, and we had intended on coming back sooner so we feel very lucky to be heading over.”

Scanlon performs mostly traditional songs from Ireland in both English and Irish lyrics, and in the past has collaborated with such artists as Damien Dempsey and the late Sinéad O’Connor.

Along with Éamonn De Barra and Donogh Hennessy, she was among musicians who performed at O’Connor’s funeral service last August.

Pauline Scanlon (front) with Kerikeri Turner Centre’s Gerry Paul (back right) and Trinity Roots during the Kokomai Creative Festival in Wairarapa in 2015.

Scanlon said O’Connor’s greatest legacy was her courage to tell the truth.

“I think the important work done by Sinead was around truth-telling and the crimes of the Catholic church globally. Sinead was a protest singer, a vehement anti-racist.

“Sinead taught us about courage as she spoke up about the dark, insidious parts of society long before it was remotely acceptable to do so.

“She inspired generations of women to do the same.”

Scanlon is also a founding member of FairPlé, an initiative promoting gender equality in the Irish music industry.

Her albums include Red Colour Sun, Hush, Gossamer and The Unquiet.

The tour has been made possible with the support of Culture Ireland.

Tickets from www.turnercentre.co.nz or oneonesix.nz.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.