Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

iPhone alert helps police find missing Southland hiker on Labour Day

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police helped to find a woman lost on a solo walk on the Makarewa Falls Track in Southland.

Police helped to find a woman lost on a solo walk on the Makarewa Falls Track in Southland.

A woman was rescued by police in Southland after her iPhone helped to alert police she was missing.

The walker attempted the Makarewa Falls Track on Labour Day but soon became lost.

Police said they were alerted through the iPhone emergency satellite system shortly after 5pm on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save