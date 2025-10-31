Police said they responded quickly with Land Search and Rescue teams from Gore and Invercargill as there was snow on the bush line and the temperature had dropped to 2C.
The lost walker was soon found, but was very cold so was given dry clothes and hot drinks before being helped out to the car park about 10pm.
“We’re lucky to have great access to stunning scenery in this part of the country,” Griffiths said, “But we recommend when people head into the bush, they do it safely.
“Assess the weather and conditions and take sufficient gear for your activity.
“Carry two forms of communication.
“Even experienced hikers can end up in situations where they need help.”
Police have reminded those going outdoors to remember the five steps of the Land Safety Code:
- Choose the right trip for you
- Understand the weather
- Pack warm clothes and extra food
- Share your plans
- Take care of yourself and each other
Distress beacons can also be hired from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres, and outdoor tramping and hunting stores, police said.