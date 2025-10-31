Police helped to find a woman lost on a solo walk on the Makarewa Falls Track in Southland.

A woman was rescued by police in Southland after her iPhone helped to alert police she was missing.

The walker attempted the Makarewa Falls Track on Labour Day but soon became lost.

Police said they were alerted through the iPhone emergency satellite system shortly after 5pm on Monday.

“There was significant tree fall in the area,” said Sergeant Alun Griffiths from Police Search and Rescue, Southland, “and she’d lost her way.

“With limited gear and no navigational aid, we told her to stay put.”