Investigators look into suspicious overnight fires at Christchurch’s Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate school

Multiple fires at a local intermediate school in Christchurch during its rebuild. Photo / Google Maps

Investigations have been opened into two fires at an intermediate school in Christchurch, Fire and Emergency has confirmed.

The overnight fires were minor but investigators say the blazes were suspicious.

Fire crews were called to Wairarapa Cobham Intermediate in Burnside at 2.30am and again at 5.30am.

Wairarapa Cobham is in the final stages of a rebuild on Ilam Rd, with the last of construction set to be completed late this year.

The school was damaged in the earthquakes and required a total rebuild. It was part of the Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme, which redeveloped 115 earthquake-damaged schools.

Fire and Emergency senior adviser Wayne Hamilton told the public to contact police on 105 if they have any information on either fire.

“This is a timely reminder for any building sites to make sure combustibles and other items are safe and secure,” Hamilton told the Herald.

“[These sites] should consider putting security systems in place such as lighting systems and alarms.”

Police said there was a third fire on Ilam Rd between 2am and 5.20am.

A police spokesperson said no buildings were involved and nobody reported any injuries as a result of the blazes.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Additional reporting from the Otago Daily Times