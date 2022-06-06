Voyager 2021 media awards
Investigation launched into suspicious house fire in South Auckland

Fire authorities are investigating a suspicious house fire in Manurewa last night. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Authorities are investigating a suspicious house fire in South Auckland last night.

Fire crews were called to a property on Friedlanders Rd, in Manurewa, about 8.20pm.

Northern fire communications said four trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the blaze and everyone who was in the house at the time were accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the fire is being treated as suspicious and that a fire investigator is due back at the scene this morning.