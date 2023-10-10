Police are investigating after a man died following an incident in police custody.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, the relieving Auckland City District Commander, said at about 10.56am last Friday, police found the man unresponsive in a cell.

Patel said police immediately administered first aid and called an ambulance.

The man was then transported to Auckland City Hospital but died last night, police said.

“A critical incident investigation is now underway, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has been notified,” Patel said.

The Coroner has also been notified and a post-mortem examination will be completed.

As standard procedure, police have also notified WorkSafe of the incident at the Auckland Custody Unit.