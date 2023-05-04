A Crown solicitor is under investigation after an anonymous complaint. Photo / NZME

4 May, 2023 04:00 AM 2 mins to read

A Crown solicitor is under investigation after an anonymous complaint. Photo / NZME

An independent investigation has been launched into the “workplace conduct” of a Crown solicitor.

Solicitor-General Una Jagose has appointed Maria Dew, KC, to undertake the investigation after an anonymous complaint about the senior lawyer, who holds a Crown Solicitor warrant.

The prosecutor would continue in their role during the investigation.

A statement released on behalf of Jagose described the allegations as “workplace conduct matters”.

“They do not relate to the Crown solicitor’s performance as a senior prosecutor for the Crown,” it said.

“The Crown solicitor in question is aware of the anonymous complaint and is cooperating in the investigation.”

The prosecutor, however, was yet to be told of what has been alleged, nor have they been interviewed by Dew.

The complaint, received by Deputy Solicitor General (Criminal) Madeleine Laracy, was “not fully detailed”, the statement said.

Crown Law responded “promptly” to the request that the Solicitor-General investigate the matter.

“The Solicitor-General needs to know the facts before reaching any conclusion on the case and that is why an investigation has been commissioned,” the statement said.

The statement said that in the interests of fairness and fair process, no further details would be released until the investigation was complete, which was likely to take “a matter of weeks rather than months”.

The Crown solicitor under investigation has been approached for comment.



