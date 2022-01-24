Police say the baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital early on Saturday morning with critical injuries.

Police say the baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital early on Saturday morning with critical injuries.

Police are investigating after a four-month-old baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital early on Saturday morning with critical injuries.

The baby has since been transported to Starship Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A scene examination is being carried out at a residential property in Elizabeth St, with the assistance of ESR.

"The residents of that property are assisting police with their inquiries and at this stage nobody else is being sought in relation to this matter," police said in a statement released this morning.