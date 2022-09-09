SIT nursing student Maia Matubis is driven to succeed in her chosen career, as she continues her push to remain in New Zealand, close to her family. Photo / Michael Curreen, ODT

SIT nursing student Maia Matubis is driven to succeed in her chosen career, as she continues her push to remain in New Zealand, close to her family. Photo / Michael Curreen, ODT

Invercargill nursing student Maia Matubis reckons a stressful immigration battle has set her up nicely for a career in nursing.

Philippines-born Matubis, 23, entered the public eye in 2020 when the Otago Daily Times covered her visa struggle to remain in New Zealand with her Balclutha parents and two younger siblings, all of whom are permanent residents.

Immigration NZ had declined her application for residency as she had received a liver transplant as an infant, which required medication and check-ups amounting to about $3000 a year.

This was despite the costs being met by her family.

Speaking to the ODT again this week, the now first-year Southern Institute of Technology nursing student said although she was yet to secure residency, she was more confident about her future in New Zealand.

At present, she holds a student visa, which she must renew each year until the end of her course.

She said she hoped she could prove her value to officials by working her hardest and succeeding in her studies, towards which she had made a first-class start recently.

"Last year I did a nursing pre-entry course to gain the necessary science credits. It was a big surprise, but I was so excited to gain the course outstanding academic achievement award as I head into my clinical placements this year."

Immersing herself in her studies had helped her visa status fade into the background somewhat, she said.

"My SIT friends laugh at me, but I'm honestly just so happy that the most stressful thing in my life right now is finishing a study paper.

"My stress tolerance has become pretty high during the past few years, which is probably quite handy for nursing."

Being able to see a clear pathway to the possibility of eventual residency had helped focus her goals.

"The international student liaison [at SIT] has been so helpful.

"Having not been able to study or work for four years up till now, it fuels my drive to succeed. I'm just so overwhelmed with gratitude and humility to have the opportunity."

Eager to help others, Matubis said she had also been elected international student representative at SIT.

"I hope my experiences can help other students put some of the challenges in perspective, and feel confident things will work out okay."