Invercargill mayor to undergo heart surgery next week

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is scheduled to undergo heart surgery next week, after suffering a minor heart attack on Wednesday.

Clark was taken to Southland Hospital and stayed overnight as a precaution after the incident on December 27, the council said.

He was then transferred to Dunedin Hospital for more tests yesterday.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell said on Thursday that Clark was in good spirits and recovering well.

Clark will stay in Dunedin Hospital with his family until his surgery next week, Campbell said.

Campbell said Clark’s recovery was likely to take a couple of months and he would take the reins at council in the meantime.

Clark won the mayoralty from long-time incumbent Tim Shadbolt in last year’s local body election.



