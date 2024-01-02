A kite surfer at Ahuriri estuary in Napier. Warm weather is expected across nearly all of Hawke's Bay for the rest of the week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay can look forward to more warm sunny days ahead with only a brief intermission as the weekend opens.

MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said MetService expected “very typical summer conditions” for the rest of the week in Hawke’s Bay, outside of some partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers.

“Those showers will be mainly inland in the ranges and that kind of thing so the urban centres should remain clear for most of the week,” Makgabutlane said.

She said temperatures would be typical and similar to what the region had seen in the last week, although not as hot.

“Those temperatures look like they will remain in the mid-20s [degrees Celsius] so it should be fairly pleasant.”

The hottest part of the region is forecast to be Wairoa at 27C on Thursday, which is expected to be one of the warmer days this week.

She said there was a brief change in this trend forecast for the end of the week as a frontal system moved in.

“It looks like late Friday into Saturday there is a frontal system that moves up the country and that could be bringing in maybe a brief period of rain on Saturday for the Hawke’s Bay region and it could shave a couple of degrees too,” she said.

“The good thing is it does move through quite quickly and by Sunday we should see a return to much brighter more settled weather once again.”