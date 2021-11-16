International drug bust: Organised crime group charged with importing meth from Malaysia, USA

At least 15 people are appearing at Auckland District Court after a police crackdown on organised crime. Photo / NZME

More than a dozen people are due to appear in court today after a major police international drug bust and crackdown on organised crime, named Operation Selena.

At least 15 men and women are jointly charged with importing hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand from Malaysia and the United States on multiple occasions this year.

The charges they face include participating in an organised crime group, importing and conspiring to import and supplying and possessing the class A drug a number of times in Auckland between January and November this year.

A number of people from the alleged organised crime group have been charged with the import, possession and supply of at least 118kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia, at Auckland on July 31 - and similarly 113kg on June 9.

Nine people have been charged with conspiring to import 200kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia between October 19 and 25 at Auckland.

They are also accused of conspiring to import a "commercial quantity" of the drug from Malaysia in April and May.

Five people allegedly imported at least 10kg of methamphetamine from Los Angeles in the United States on July 12.

One man also faces a charge of selling "at least 100 pounds" worth of cannabis between December 2020 and this month.

Some charges hold a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The group is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court this morning.

A police prosecutor told the court the defendants had been arrested today and will be brought into court this morning.