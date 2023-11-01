Splash Planet has just had a $2.4 million upgrade, and ticket prices have increased to reflect that. Photo / Warren Buckland

Splash Planet has just had a $2.4 million upgrade, and ticket prices have increased to reflect that. Photo / Warren Buckland

Things are looking up at the iconic Splash Planet, which opens its gates later this month to reveal its extensively repaired and renovated facilities to customers.

But so too are the prices. An adult will now be charged $40 if they turn up on the day to enjoy it.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the waterpark was set to open on November 20 and tickets will go on sale by the end of the week.

“We are just working through some last-minute testing with the ticketing site and tickets will be on sale by the end of this week,” the council spokeswoman said.

There are some significant hikes. Unlimited access for seniors cost $7 last summer, but will now cost $32 for a day.

Spectators used to be $7, but are now $13.

Prices for other tickets now differ if ordered in advance, compared with those purchased at the gate.

Unlimited access for adults used to cost $32 for visitors aged over 14, but is now $36 if ordered in advance online or $40 at the gate.

Unlimited access for children used to cost $22 but will now be $26 in advance or $30 at the gate.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst earlier told Hawke’s Bay Today that while the council had tried to keep prices down, the increased prices were so they could deliver the improved offering for users and reflect the true cost of operating Splash Planet.

Earlier in the year, Hastings District Council said $2.4 million was required to fix the water park, a portion of which would come from existing operational and capital budgets set aside for the facility, and the rest from loan funding to avoid putting the costs on ratepayers.

The attraction received criticism from some users during the last summer season over the poor state of some facilities.

Work has been carried out over the last few months across the entire water park, with highlights including new playground equipment, a total redesign of the pirate pool, electric motors for the go-karts and bumper boats and a rejuvenated Tiny Town.

“There’s been extensive tree work around all areas of the park, including removing some as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as garden work and general cleaning,” the council spokeswoman said.

Splash Planet's Amanda Jennings, aquatics training and compliance coordinator, in freshly painted and revamped Tiny Town. Photo / Warren Buckland

The flying fox has been relocated by the new playground equipment which includes a treehouse adventure course and four-bay swing set.

There is a new jeep track, the scented gardens have been cleaned and replanted and fencing throughout that zone has been repaired, replaced or added to.

The spokeswoman said Tiny Town has had building repairs and painting done.

“The iconic Pumpkin and Shoe have been repaired, and repainted, but will now be ornamental rather than play features,” she said.

On top of the electric motors, the go-kart track has had its barriers replaced, and drainage added, and the bumper boat pool has had a new deck, retaining walls and queuing area.

“New electronic lockers have been installed in and around the indoor pool building. The family changing rooms have been repaired, relined and repainted.”

Splash Planet mascot Squirt on the newly relocated flying fox. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Paint touch-ups have been carried out across the facility to the slides, lazy river, buildings, park benches, picnic tables, fences … and there have been extensive upgrades of drainage and plumbing, pool pumps, tanks and the plant.”

Finally, improvements to the back-room staff and admin areas have been carried out.

The spokeswoman said all the works were tracking to the $2.4m budget so far.

The water park was closed for almost 600 days during Covid and re-opened in November last year for the summer season.

