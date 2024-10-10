On Thursday, a former police vetting officer, who interviewed both of the referees put forward for his firearms licence application, gave evidence in the coroner’s court.

Police have already accepted the two referees were not suitable as one was an online friend the terrorist played video games with, and the other was that friend’s parent.

The vetting officer said he had been in the role for more than 20 years by 2017 when he conducted the interviews and had never had any complaints about the way he filled out the vetting guide.

He said his job was simply to ask the questions and record the answers.

He told the inquest by the time of the interviews, he already knew both referees from previous dealings as they were firearms licence holders themselves.

He said he decided not to elaborate on many of their answers as he had no reason to doubt their responses, integrity or sincerity.

The second referee to be interviewed, the gaming friend’s parent, said he had known the terrorist for four years and the purpose for his having access to firearms was for hunting and targets.

Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The gaming friend’s parent said the terrorist had been out range shooting with them in the past and his attitude towards firearms was “good and safe”.

The parent said the terrorist would be a suitable applicant to have access to firearms as he was a “good outstanding young man” and a “nice person”.

The parent finished the interview by saying they “fully supported” the terrorist’s application for a firearms licence.

Neither referee expressed any concern for any person if he was to hold a firearms licence.

Under questioning by counsel assisting the coroner, Ian Murray, the vetting officer said it was not his role to address the suitability of the referees.

He did not find the fact they were related to be an issue.

Upon reflection, the vetting officer said he could have expanded a bit more on what he wrote down as the referee’s answers, but thought the questions asked were sufficient.

The second phase of the inquest is set down for three weeks, with about 15 witnesses expected to be called.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.