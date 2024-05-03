Thistle winger Samson Hotas, in action against Palmerston North United, is one of several players from Vanuatu who have been part of the Jags' Central Fed League campaign this season. Photo / Paul Rickard

Two steps forward, one step back ... that’s how Gisborne Thistle coach Tam Cramer characterises his team’s injury and availability concerns heading into their Central Federation League football match against New Plymouth side Western at Childers Road Reserve tomorrow.

On the positive side, they have striker Jimmy Somerton, midfielder David Salmon and defender TeKani Wirepa-Hei back in the squad; on the negative, they will be without centrebacks Jirah Wanoa and Daniel Venema due to injury.

Two players from Vanuatu – central defender David Lava and midfielder Kenny Sovuai – have moved on after short-term stays in Gisborne. But a third, left-winger Samson Hotas, will be joined in the Jags squad by Junior Jimmy, a utility player expected to be here until the end of the season.

Cramer said he was looking forward to seeing Jimmy in action for Thistle. He had played at a high level in Vanuatu and would have been in the match-day squad before now if his international clearance had come through.

Isaac Bush, a doctor who had moved to Gisborne, was expected to join the squad in the next few weeks, while Mitchell Stewart-Hill – last year’s skipper and one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the league – was close to a return from injury.

The three teams Thistle have played – Taradale, Palmerston North Marist and Palmerston North United – fill the top three positions on the table, and tomorrow’s opponents, Western, lie fourth.

“We’ve had a tough start,” Cramer said.

“It’s hard, with injuries, to work on things collectively. But once we get everyone on deck and start working as a group, we’ll improve.”

The game starts at 12.30pm.

In Bailey Cup football for Eastern League Division 1 teams last weekend, Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks beat C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts 3-1 at Wainui, Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United beat Thistle Youth A 6-0 at Harry Barker Reserve, and Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar beat Coates Associates Wainui Demons 5-0 in the late game at Wainui.

In Chris Moore Cup games for Division 2 teams, Versatile Thistle beat Tatapouri Bohemians 6-3 in the early game at Childers Road Reserve, HES United Seconds beat HSOB Sports Club 1-0 at Harry Barker Reserve, and CGP HSOB Eels beat Thistle Vintage Masters 4-1 at Childers Road Reserve.

Division 1 and 2 teams return to Eastern League play tomorrow.

In women’s Eastern League games, Gisborne Laundry Services Wainui Riverina beat YMCA Thistle 2-1, Smash Palace Shockers beat HES United 6-5 and Bohemians beat Tatapouri Marist Thistle 8-1.

Renae Lolohea reports that the top-of-the-table clash between Wainui Riverina and Thistle did not disappoint.

Riverina scored twice in the first 20 minutes. Manaia Mill played a through-ball to striker Harriet Jefferies, who tucked it under the goalkeeper’s legs. Then Jefferies turned provider when she cut the ball back for Larisa Allan to put the finishing touch to a passing move that started in defence.

Ten minutes before halftime, Toni Frere halved the deficit when she got the decisive touch in a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

The second half was a battle, with both teams having chances to score, but Riverina held out. Their player of the day was Mollie Mulrooney, whose tenacious defence thwarted many Thistle attacks.

Jefferies and Mill also put in good shifts for Riverina.

Lolohea said the two close results were great for local women’s football.