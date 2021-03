The crash has happened on the Shotover River near Queenstown. Image / Google

People have reportedly been injured in a jet boat crash near Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager confirmed staff were in attendance following reports of a jet boat crash on the Shotover River upstream from the SH6 bridge.

He said there had been injuries but could not confirm how many people or how badly they are injured.

Police are also attending the crash.

Ambulance staff have been contacted for comment.

More to come.