Injuries after quad bike accident on farm in Eskdale, Napier

One person has moderate injuries after a quad-bike accident in Eskdale. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have responded to a quad bike accident on a farm in Eskdale.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit from Hato Hone St John was sent to the address at Waipunga Rd at about 12.17pm.

A 40-year-old male was treated and then transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Last Wednesday three people were injured, two seriously, after a quad bike rolled on Waimārama Beach east of Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on the beachfront of the Waimārama domain area.





