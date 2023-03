An injured man has been found outside the Porirua Police Station in Wellington after a suspected shooting. Photo / NZME

An injured man has been found outside the Porirua Police Station in Wellington after a suspected shooting.

A police spokesperson said investigations were under way after the man was found.

Police believed he was injured at “a separate location”.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition and inquiries into how he was injured were ongoing.

The Herald understands the man was shot. Police have been asked to confirm this.