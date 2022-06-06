Ingham twin Joanne found dead at Wellington motel

Joanne Ingham has died at a Wellington motel. Photo / File

One of the Ingham twin sisters, who captivated public attention in the late 1990s, has been found dead at a Wellington motel.

Joanne Ingham's death has been described as unexplained.

​Police were called to the Harbour City Motor Inn in Webb St at about 2.40am today after a sudden death.

A spokesperson confirmed enquiries into the death are ongoing.

"Initial enquiries have been carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained," they said.

Watch: The Ingham twins' Paul Holmes interview on NZ on Screen

"A scene examination will occur this morning and enquiries are ongoing. Further information will be provided when it is available."

Joanne and Sarah Ingham first came to international attention in 1997. They had stowed away on a Malaysian container ship and claimed to have jumped overboard and survived swimming through crocodile-infested waters in Queensland.

Their tale dominated world headlines and led to them receiving a hefty payment to appear on Paul Holmes' TV show.

Both sisters later married Malaysian partners and lived in Malaysia but are believed to have left them and returned to New Zealand with their children in 2004.