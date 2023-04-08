Voyager 2022 media awards
Information sought following serious Ngāruawāhia crash

The crash occurred at 9.15 this morning. Photo / NZME

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a crash at the intersection of Great South and Havelock Rds in Ngāruawāhia, this morning.

One person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided about 9.15am.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dashcam footage of it is asked to contact 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 230408/2376.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

