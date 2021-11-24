Influencer Mama Doctor Jones lands in New Zealand to start new job

Doctor Mama Jones has arrived in New Zealand to start a new job at Southland Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Doctor Mama Jones has arrived in New Zealand to start a new job at Southland Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Doctor Mama Jones has arrived in New Zealand to start a new job at Southland Hospital.

The outspoken American medical influencer, Dr Danielle Jones, will start her new position as a specialist for obstetrics and gynaecology on December 15.

She gained popularity on social media, including TikTok and YouTube, for her videos discussing taboo health topics.

Across all of her platforms, she has more than 2.5 million followers.

Jones, her husband and their four children all aged under 10 made the journey from Texas and arrived in MIQ in Christchurch yesterday.

She told the Herald they are super excited to be starting their new life in New Zealand,

"New jobs are always a little bit intimidating and there's a lot for me to learn about how the medical system works here...and some metric system conversions but all in all, I'm excited to get into town and get settled," she said.

Once the family is out of MIQ, they will be staying in hospital housing in Invercargill until they can find a rental property.

Jones will start her new position on December 15 and said obstetrics and gynaecology here are a bit different from the United States.

"In the US, we do a lot of stuff that the GPs would do here, pap smears and birth control. things like that.

"Here, I'll take on a little bit more of a consultant, specialist role. I'll be doing consults for gynaecology, surgical gynaecology and high-risk obstetrics which I am excited about, practicing at the height of your skills is always a good thing in my opinion."

She said she will continue to post videos on her social media channels.

"That's a big part of what brings me joy, making sure that I can help to educate people and can teach and have fun.

"It's another full-time job but it's definitely something ill keep doing. The reason I exist on the internet is to teach and that doesn't change being in a new place."

So far the family's experience in Aotearoa has been great, she said.

"Everyone has been overwhelmingly kind as far as MIQ staff and everybody that we've met since we've been here so far."