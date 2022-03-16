Ordering from the comfort of home is convenient but there are some tricks to making sure goods arrive on time Photo / 123rf

Ordering from the comfort of home is convenient but there are some tricks to making sure goods arrive on time Photo / 123rf

The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. In a new Herald series, Inflation Nation, we explore the reasons and impacts of the price shock - and possible solutions. We also share some great life hacks on how you can save money and live more affordably.

If you've ever ordered a jumper online only for it to arrive in the heat of summer or received your grocery delivery with everything for burger night but the buns - you are not alone.

With rising costs, no one wants to order online only to have to go to the supermarket or shelve an item they can't use.

But Covid-related product shortages, closures and staffing issues along the supply chain mean it's a perfect storm for lengthy delays and increase the chance of seeing 'out of stock' pop up on your order.

Add to that the increased number of people stuck at home isolating and shopping online and it is fair to expect issues.

Overseas orders are subject to whatever delays are happening in the country of origin as well as when they land here. At the moment the closure of a mail centre in the United States means you can add up to 20 days on any expected delivery.

Here's what you can do to best ensure your online order arrives on time and your grocery bags are full - buns and all.

Ask questions up front

Jon Duffy from Consumer NZ stresses the importance of finding out if an item is in stock or en route to New Zealand in a shipping container. If you're told something will arrive in two weeks only to find it is still a month or two away you can ask for a refund.

If you need a laptop or TV delivered within a week or two you might have to deviate from your preferred brand and take the model that's in stock within New Zealand.

Accept substitutes

If you are not bothered with the brand of milk, bread or burger buns when shopping online make sure you tick the box to say you accept substitutes. Lara Squires from Countdown said it means there's a better chance your order will be delivered complete. If you have your heart set on a certain brand or flavour make a note on your order. You can also give your personal shopper notes such as firm or ready-to-eat avocados.

Allow plenty of time

If you are shopping online for a birthday gift or your weekly grocery shop allow for and accept there will be delays.

Planning ahead with groceries allows you to choose a window that suits for pickup or delivery.

When ordering online - especially from overseas - always check the estimated time for shipping/delivery and if the item is coming via a trusted carrier. Look at customer reviews for the site in case there is a history of unreasonably late or undelivered goods.

Stick with a trusted site

If you find a great online site, stick with it. There are a few online stores with a wide range of goods that have an efficient notification, packing, and postage procedures. When you have a good experience try to use them again.

Shop local

Other countries are also dealing with stock and staff shortages due to Covid-19. Shopping local means you are only dealing with local delays - not shipping and port issues.

This week New Zealand Post warned of delays for up to 20 days for parcels going through the US because of a closure of an international processing centre.

Do your bit

Ordering online 101 - when you are giving your details online make sure they are correct and you include a phone number and postcode. If you have a safe spot for a courier to leave a package make sure you give authority for this to happen.