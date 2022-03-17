The recent rise in inflation has produced some record highs at the grocery till. Here are some top tips on how you can downsize your grocery bill. Video / NZ Herald

The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. In a new Herald series, Inflation Nation, we explore the reasons and impacts of the price shock - and possible solutions. We also share some great life hacks on how you can save money and live more affordably.

There's been a temporary reprieve - thanks to a 25c a litre tax cut - but filling up with fuel is still a pain at the pump.

The tax cut, put in place just as the price of unleaded 91 soared past $3 a litre, has given motorists a much-needed discount.

But there are a few things drivers can do to make the most of what fuel they can afford each week - and driving like you're in Fast & Furious is not one of them.

MTA (Motor Trade Association) spokesman Ian Baggott said rapid acceleration and unnecessary braking chews through around 20 per cent more fuel than controlled driving.

"Paying attention and driving off smoothly from the lights, looking ahead and not going flat out is going to save you fuel," Baggott said.

"The biggest energy use is getting the car moving from a standstill, so being a bit more controlled is going to help."

Finding the best local price with fuel apps is also recommended. A quick search on New Zealand fuel app Gaspy showed Auckland petrol ranging from $2.69 for a litre of 91 at Gull in Albany to $3.28 for the same petrol at GAS on Kaurilands Rd in Titirangi.

"You don't want to go driving around wasting fuel to find the best price but the apps help find the best price nearby," Baggott said.

"If you use that and sign up for all of the fuel discount cards you are doing what you can to get the best price."

Baggott said that depending on the level of service or facility you need when buying petrol the unmanned stations offered good savings.

"If it's just cheaper gas you are after then these are a good option, but you can't expect the same price somewhere that has facilities like coffee, toilets and staff," he said.

"All of those services cost money."

Baggott's top fuel-saving tips

Use an app: Find the best price nearby through an app like Gaspy.

Get the discount: It's free to sign up for petrol discount cards, do it and save 6c off per litre.

Service and tune your vehicle: Regular services and tune-ups could reduce your fuel consumption by up to 4 per cent.

Drive smoothly: Avoid harsh acceleration and braking as this can save up to 20 per cent on your fuel use.

Properly inflate your tyres: Under-inflated tyres are a significant contributor to increased fuel consumption. Use our tyre checklist to check your tyres.

Fill it up: When filling up, stop at the first click – if you continue beyond this, you risk overflowing the tank and wasting fuel.

Avoid prolonged idling: Modern vehicles are designed to operate efficiently from start up and don't need to be "warmed up".